Steve Harvey Had His Daughter’s Fiancé Followed When They Started Dating

Steve Harvey revealed he had his future son-in-law “followed” after his daughter announced they were dating.

The talk show host, 61, touched on reports that Selena Gomez‘s mother, Mandy Teefey, disapproved of her relationship with Justin Bieber on Steve Harvey.

Harvey asked his guests Garcelle Beauvais, Tracey Edmonds, Ta’Rhonda Jones, and Kim Gravel if they would ever date someone who their family disapproved of. While the ladies shared their experiences, it was Harvey who had a tale to tell.

Gravel asked him, “What do you think, Steve? Your daughter is dating a professional athlete, does that scare you?”

“It did in the beginning,” Harvey said. “But then I had him followed.”

As the crowd burst out laughing and applauded, Harvey continued, “She didn’t know. She knows now. But when she found out she was upset.”

“What you trippin’ for? I’m trying to help you,” he added. “You think he cute, I don’t. You find him attractive. The boy is just a boy to me.”

Harvey said it was important that any man treat a woman with respect.

Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/Tt92IqhYz3 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 26, 2017

“If you’re not going to treat her the way I’ve treated her, and the way I’ve treated her mama, then you can’t have her,” he said. “And then I’m going to fix it.”

In June, the daytime talk show host announced his youngest stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, was engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay,” he wrote on Twitter, and added, “this young man is a good one! Congrats!”

And to share her excitement with followers, the 20-year-old bride-to-be posted a few gorgeous photos from the proposal, which documented her surprise and elation at her now-fiancé getting down on one knee.

“WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!” she wrote.

Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, wed in 2007. The two blended their family, which includes his twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, now 34, from his marriage to first wife Marcia. He also shares sons Broderick, 26, and Wynton, 19, from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford. Marjorie also has children Morgan, 30, Jason, 25, and Lori from her previous marriage.