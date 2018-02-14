Judge Dismisses Steve Harvey's Ex-Wife's $60 Million Lawsuit Claiming TV Host Tortured Her

A judge has dismissed a $60 million lawsuit filed by Steve Harvey‘s ex-wife, who claimed that she contemplated suicide amid their 2005 divorce due to the TV host’s actions.

Mary Harvey sued the 61-year-old for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress and “soul murder,” among other things, according to E! News. According to the outlet, the lawsuit states, “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

Los Angeles judge Gregory Keosian tossed the case because he said it should be handled by a judge in Texas, where the divorce took place, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. E! News reported that the original suit was not filed by an attorney, but rather, Mary’s civil right’s activist.

In April, Mary posted a series of YouTube videos alleging that she never received her divorce settlement after the two split.

“The judge said our divorce would be contingent upon the division of community assets but that never happened,” she allegedly explained in the videos, according to E! News. “Steve Harvey owes me $50 million and I want him arrested for violating my civil rights. I want him charged with a constitutional rights violation, falsifying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion. For what he’s done to me, I want to see Steve Harvey behind bars.”

At the time the suit was filed, Harvey’s attorney Brandon R. Williams, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement, “Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The complaint is merit-less, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the complaint.”

RELATED VIDEO: Steve Harvey Opens up About His Journey From Rags to Riches

The duo were married from 1996 to 2005.

“I got married for the wrong reasons. I was tired of being alone. I have to own that. It was me, not her. But it was bad for a long time,” he told PEOPLE in 2016.

Harvey and his current wife, Marjorie, wed in 2007. The two blended their family, which includes his twin daughters, Brandi and Karli from his marriage to first wife Marcia. He also shares sons Broderick and Wynton from his second marriage to Mary.