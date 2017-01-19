Steve Carell Has an Explanation for That Office Revival Tweet That Freaked Out Fans

There’s a simple explanation for Steve Carell‘s faux revival tweet.

On Wednesday, Michael Scott (Carell) attempted to trick The Office fans into thinking the show was coming back with one simple tweet: “Breaking News: “The Office” returning to NBC.”

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

Chaos quickly broke out on the social media platform with fans retweeting the exciting announcement, only to be let down moments later when Carell followed up with another message: “Wait, sorry. I meant “Will and Grace” (Typo).”

Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo) — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

Thankfully, the 54-year-old actor cleared up the entire thing with a simple explanation — he was hacked by Toby! (Yes, that Toby).

As Office fans know, the Human Resources Representativey (played by showrunner Paul Lieberstein) at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin/Sabre was the bane of Michael Scott’s existence for seven seasons. However, things seemed to have escalated between the two characters as of late with Carell tweeting on Thursday, “My account was hacked by Toby Flenderson.”

My account was hacked by Toby Flenderson. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 19, 2017

Such a Toby move.