Sterling K. Brown Says Season 3 of This Is Us Will Tackle Obstacles in Randall and Beth's Marriage

Sterling K. Brown knows the importance of giving back.

The award-winning actor teamed up with Clorox and the non-profit the Thrive Collective for a new campaign called “Clean is the Beginning,” which focuses on the importance of a clean environment for children.

In partnership with the campaign, Brown was in New York City on Tuesday at an event to celebrate the opening of a newly renovated arts and mentoring hub for at-risk youth in Harlem, where PEOPLE caught up with him about what made him want to get involved in the project and learned some details about the next season of This Is Us.

“Being someone who is an artist myself, I recognize the importance of arts in a child’s development,” Brown said. “The ability to give free range to an individual’s imagination, to have your perspective of the world validated and to give space for that level of creation to transpire — nothing is more important as far as I’m concerned.”

Diane Bondareff/Invision for Clorox/AP

Brown and the rest of NBC’s This Is Us cast recently wrapped up filming for season 2, and while audiences will have to wait to see what unfolds with the Pearsons over the next few weeks, Brown says they’re looking forward to Season 3.

“It was bittersweet,” Brown told PEOPLE about the mood on set after filming wrapped. “We love each other and we have a wonderful time working with each other, but we’re also excited because we know how the season ends and it ends very strongly and also opens up very interesting storylines moving forward into season 3.”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on the show, revealed that the writers have already started working on storylines “to slay hearts all over the globe” and remained tight-lipped on revealing specific details for the upcoming season. However, he did offer a tease about obstacles Randall and Beth are going to face in Season Three.

“There will be a bit of an exploration of marriage with regards to Randall and Beth going through times that aren’t all sunshine and rainbows,” Brown revealed. “And that’s not to say that they are in danger of parting ways, but marriage is real and takes work.”

With filming wrapped up on This Is Us until the fall, Brown now has more room in his schedule to explore other passions like his upcoming hosting gig for Saturday Night Live.

“I’m excited,” Brown said regarding his first time hosting. “I feel like when you stand on that stage you’ll feel the presence of all the people past, present and future who have hosted the show and so many iconic moments in pop culture have transpired over the show and I hope to add my own little contribution to that great tapestry.”

This is truly a dream come true. I’ve watched @nbcsnl since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome. #SKBSNL pic.twitter.com/uSPyxQQ3p2 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 20, 2018

While Brown is eager to step onto the iconic Studio 8H stage, he has one very specific goal in mind for his time hosting.

“I don’t want to drop any F bombs live,” Brown says. “My kid will watch this one day and he’s going to make me pay him $2 for every one that I drop.”

Brown hosts NBC’s Saturday Night Live along with musical guest James Bay on March 10.