Sterling K. Brown didn’t outlast the play-off music at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, but he was able to finish his acceptance speech backstage.

“I wouldn’t mind finishing. I wanted to thank our writers. You guys are our life’s blood,” the This Is Us star, 41, told reporters in the press room after his win in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.

“To our producers and directors, thank you for your guidance and friendship. I want to thank Dan Fogelman. He’s not trying to make America great again, he’s trying to make it the best that it’s ever been. I want to thank my manager of 17 years,” Brown continued.

“And to my wife, they cut me off before I got to thank my wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe,” he concluded. “You’re everything. You make my life worth living. You gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet: my sons. Your daddy loves you with the strength of a thousand suns. I’ll see you Monday after work.”

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

The orchestra played off Brown, who earned his second consecutive Emmy, during his speech Sunday night, and his microphone was eventually turned down, which was met with boos by the audience.

Sterling K. Brown finishes his #Emmys acceptance speech backstage, part 1: pic.twitter.com/dx59X2dKUi — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) September 18, 2017

Sterling K. Brown finishes his #Emmys acceptance speech backstage, part 2: pic.twitter.com/5IyWt5JGo9 — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) September 18, 2017

The actor kicked off his official speech with a tribute to his peers in the category.

“Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I’m a fan. I love y’all,” Brown said, also adding a sweet shout-out to his on-screen family Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz.

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

This Is Us took home one award out of five nominations.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, aired live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.