Sterling K. Brown and SNL Take This Is Us to the White House with Hilarious Parody

The only thing more dramatic than This is Us is the United States government.

This weekend, Saturday Night Live host Sterling K. Brown starred in a parody of the NBC series for which he’s won a Golden Globe, but instead of playing Randall Pearson, he took on the role of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

Modeling the tone of the hit show, the faux Carson turned to his wife Candy (Leslie Jones) for comfort and admitted he was scared of the road ahead. She initially consoled him saying, “It’s okay, you’re gonna make a great Surgeon General.”

But after learning which department her husband actually runs, she started laughing. “That’s hilarious,” she remarked.

“Millions of Americans have tuned into the show that’s captivating the nation,” a voiceover for the parody commercial stated. “NBC presents This is U.S. — the real life drama happening in our government everyday.”

Joining Brown were Pete Davidson as Jared Kushner and Aidy Bryant as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who found herself turning to Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) for reassurance.

“You’re growing up to be just like me, maybe even better. Meaning worse,” the faux Conway said.

The comical commercial also paid tribute to the death of This Is Us’ Jack Pearson, as the faux secretary cried while sitting in front of the urns for her “fallen” comrades, former press secretary Sean Spicer and former communications directors Anthony Scaramucci and Hope Hicks.

Summarizing up the feel of the parody, the voiceover said This is U.S. “is “the show critics are calling, ‘Like This is Us, but without the parts that feel good.’ ”

Adding that, “Entertainment Weekly says, ‘You’ll be laughing through tears, except without the laughing, so I guess just regular crying.’ ”

“This is U.S. This is real,” the voiceover concluded.