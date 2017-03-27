Sterling K. Brown Shows Off His Ridiculous Six-Pack Abs on the Set of The Predator

Apparently Randall from This Is Us was hiding something under those suits and ties.

Sterling K. Brown shared a shirtless selfie from the set of The Predator, a sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, and revealed that he’s been hitting the gym. The 40-year-old actor unleashed a set of six-pack abs and shared the inspiration behind his muscles was none other than Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes.

“So, I’ve been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise…that brother reminds me everyday that I’m 40 years old!” Brown wrote. “Even still … thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!”

This isn’t the first time Brown has given fans a glimpse of his toned stomach. Ahead of winning his best supporting actor Emmy in September for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, he joked that he won the award for “Best Courtroom Abs.” He flaunted his fake Emmy statue next to his killer abs.

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

After dominating the small screen in The People v. O.J. Simpson and NBC’s hit This Is Us, Brown is filming two action movies, The Predator and Marvel’s Black Panther.

“It’s been a great year,” he said ahead of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he was nominated for each of his TV roles. “It’s been kind of surreal in a way because it all happened so fast. You know, you’ve been kinda doing it for a while and then all of a sudden, something pops through and then something else pops through right on top of that. I couldn’t have wrote it. I just try to enjoy the moment.”