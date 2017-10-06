Sterling K. Brown Literally Ran Through Koreatown to Get His Wife to Date Him

Now this is love at first sight.

Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe have been married for 10 years, but before she agreed to date him, she made him literally chase after her.

On Thursday, the This is Us star stopped by The Talk to spill the details on just how he won her over.

“Is it true that you had to work really hard to win Ryan over?” asked co-host Sharon Osbourne.

“Yes ma’am, it is,” Brown, 41, replied before being cut off by Osbourne, who informed the Emmy-award winning actor he didn’t need to be so formal; he could just call her “Mrs. O.”

“So we dated off and on in college and then we broke up for three and a half years before we came back into each other’s lives,” Brown began. “She was on the treadmill working out, and I had this epiphany, ‘I have to go tell this woman she’s the love of my life.’”

“I go to her apartment, I tell her, and she’s like, ‘Well, I’m working out right now,’ and I was like, ‘No, I can see that — I’ll just talk to you while you’re on the treadmill,’ and she’s like, ‘Well, I feel like going outside. So I’m gonna go on a run,’ ” he continued.

“So I’m like dressed [in a suit] and she starts running through Koreatown and I start running along with her,” he added. “Brother had to work, but it was well-worth while.”

Brown and Bathe, also 41, wed in 2007 and share two children: Andrew, 6, and Amaré, 2.

Brown has been known to fawn over his wife in sweet social media posts, like when he captioned an Instagram video of his wife getting ready for the 2017 Emmys, “Don’t hurt ’em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this?”

Don't hurt 'em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this? A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.