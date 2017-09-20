Sterling K. Brown‘s powerful acceptance speech at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday was unceremoniously cut short, leaving the actor to finish in the press room backstage.

Now, the This Is Us actor admits of his address, “I knew it was a little long.”

Covering Variety‘s post-Emmys issue, Brown opened up about being the first black actor to win outstanding lead actor in a drama series in nearly two decades, sharing, “that meant something to me.”

“Color-blindness is one thing, and it has its own merit and virtue, but to be seen and appreciated for what you are, that’s the sweet spot,” he added.

Of being part of the multi-ethnic family at the heart of This Is Us, Brown said, “I’m not trying to pat Hollywood on the back too much, but the power of a story well told moves the needle.”

“It changes the way in which we interact and see society,” he continued. “I think Randall Pearson coming into people’s houses may offer the opportunity to say, ‘That guy is more like me than I would have thought.’ The next time they come across another African-American male they may not cross the street. They may not pretend like they don’t see him. They may actually look him in the eye and say hello.”

Don’t miss People and EW’s This Is Us LIVE viewing party! Go to People.com and EW.com during the premiere episode on NBC, Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET for our experts’ insight and the can’t-miss social buzz. Plus, we’ll bring you exclusive access to the This Is Us season 2 premiere party – with all the scoop from your favorite cast.

Brown has taken home an Emmy two years in a row now, last year nabbing the outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for his turn in The People v. O.J. Simpson.

“Both of them you’re sort of in a haze as you’re going through the whole thing,” he told Variety. “I can say it doesn’t get old.”

The rest of Brown’s Sunday speech included praise for the NBC drama’s writers, who he called “our life’s blood.”

After thanking the series’ producers, Brown turned the accolades to his family.

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

“And to my wife, they cut me off before I got to thank my wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe,” he said. “You’re everything. You make my life worth living. You gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet: my sons. Your daddy loves you with the strength of a thousand suns. I’ll see you Monday after work.”