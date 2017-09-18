Sterling K. Brown won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday night.

The This Is Us star won his second Emmy, much to the excitement of the crowd.

Brown paid tribute to his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech, saying he was a fan of all of them. “Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I’m a fan. I love y’all,” Brown said.

With the Emmy in his hand, Brown was blown away by those who held it before him. “This joint right here, like Walter White held this joint here. Dick Whitman held this joint. I may have lost some of y’all but you know, Google it. And 19 years ago Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher,” he continued.

“I want to thank my cast, Milo [Ventimiglia], Mandy [Moore], Justin [Hartley], Chrissy [Metz]: you are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had. Better than Mr. Drummond, better than the white folks that raised Webster.”

Brown had so much to say that the music began playing during his speech and his microphone was eventually turned down, which was met with boos by the audience.

The actor faced stiff competition in the category as he was up against both fan favorites and screen legends.

Brown’s costar Milo Ventimiglia also earned a nod, while Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) and Anthony Hopkins (Westworld) were nominated for their respective dramas. The Americans’ Matthew Rhys, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk and Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber rounded out the category.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, aired live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.