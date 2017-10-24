Stephen Colbert Skewers 'Scrotum' Bill O'Reilly for Sexual Harassment Allegations, Reported $32 Million Settlement

Stephen Colbert had some choice words for Bill O’Reilly on Monday’s broadcast of The Late Show.

“We’re in, sadly, the midst of a flurry of sexual harassment and assault allegations against some pretty big names in show biz,” Colbert began.

“Producers like Harvey Weinstein, directors like James Tobak, even former reality show hosts,” he continued, pulling up a picture of President Donald Trump. “And of course, former Fox News pundit and scrotum who wished to be a real boy, Bill O’Reilly.”

O’Reilly, 68, was fired from the network in April after numerous harassment claims came to light. He reportedly settled with five different women for a total of $13 million.

But according to a bombshell New York Times report published on Sunday, O’Reilly settled a sexual harassment suit in January for $32 million — shortly before Fox News offered him a $100 million contract extension. (O’Reilly has called the report “false, defamatory” and “another smear article.”)

“We already knew that O’Reilly had previously settled five sexual harassment claims,” Colbert said. “Now, it’s come out that it’s an even half-dozen, because it’s being reported that back in January, O’Reilly made another payout to a woman alleging sexual harassment, this one for a record $32 million — which is exactly the sort of thing you do when you’re innocent.”

According to the Times, the multi-million dollar agreement settled sexual harassment allegations raised by former Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl, allegedly including “repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her.”

O’Reilly pointed out that, ironically, Wiehl was a regular guest on The O’Reilly Factor‘s “Is It Legal?” segment.

“And the answer, for $32 million — survey says no, it is not,” Colbert quipped. “Thanks for playing. Security will see you out.”

In a statement, 21st Century Fox said it was not privy to the amount of the settlement and regarded O’Reilly’s January settlement as a “personal issue” between the two parties.

“Fox defended keeping Uncle Touch-Too-Much on the payroll, saying they regarded the settlement as a personal issue,” Colbert said.

“Yes, whoever O’Reilly harasses and then pays off in his personal time is his own business. It’s a matter between one consenting adult …” he continued, trailing off and pointedly sipping his tea.

“Fox News knew about the settlement in January, but then in February they gave him a four-year contract extension that paid $25 million a year,” Colbert said. “He got a $25 million payout? What did Bill O’Reilly do to Bill O’Reilly?”

Colbert went on to say that it was “shocking” that the network allegedly knew about O’Reilly’s settlements yet kept him employed for so long.

“Maybe they were just trying to protect their female employees,” Colbert said. “Because if Bill’s on camera, that’s one hour a day they knew he’s not groping somebody.”