Stephen Colbert Pays Tribute to 'You Ladies' Who Helped Oust Bill O'Reilly

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

A day after ripping Bill O’Reilly as a “self-righteous landfill of angry garbage,” Stephen Colbert once again trolled the recently deposed conservative pundit by offering up “A Tribute to the People Who Changed Fox News.”

The so-called tribute, compiled for Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, was actually a montage of O’Reilly repeatedly — some would say condescendingly — addressing his female guests on The O’Reilly Factor as “you ladies.” It culminated with a clip of O’Reilly saying he was “thinking about having all our female contributors [dress] in uniforms here.”

Goodbye, Bill! Here's to those who helped you out (the door). #LSSC pic.twitter.com/kLOkvhXkTn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017

O’Reilly has long railed against the notion of political correctness, but accusations of inappropriate behavior toward women ultimately led to his dismissal from Fox News. He officially parted ways with the company Wednesday, in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations.

He has denied the allegations.

The Late Show airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.