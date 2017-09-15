Stephen Colbert visited The Talk on Friday and talked about his plans to show off his nude body at the primetime Emmys on Sunday.

“We are excited that you’re hosting the primetime Emmys this year, it’s your first time,” said guest co-host Chris O’Donnell from CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles. “So I wanna know, given all the surprises that we see on your show, what kind of stuff do you have in store for us?”

“We have an opening musical number I hope everybody likes, we have some surprise guests — couple more just came through today — and we also have — there’s nudity,” Colbert said, struggling to talk over his own laughter.

“It’s me that’s nude in it and this is absolutely true, we are in negotiations with CBS right now — because CBS has got the Emmys this year— about how much of my butt we can show. Because evidently, and I did not know this, because I — I don’t know, you cannot show butt crack on broadcast television,” Colbert added.

“You don’t have a butt clause,” O’Donnell joked.

“I’ve got no out for my butt in my contract,” Colbert continued.

“I said, ‘wait a second, I don’t even get to show my butt crack after getting totally naked. Do you know how much bronzer was rubbed on my body?’ ” Colbert jokingly asked. “Do you have any idea how intimate I have known my makeup lady? We’ve worked together for 20 years, we’ve never been more intimate than this week.”

“Wait, so you’ve shot the bit already?” co-host Julie Chen asked.

“We already shot the bit,” Colbert confirmed. “And then afterwards CBS waited and goes, ‘Yeah, you can’t show that.’ ”

“And you really did full commando for shooting the bit,” Chen asked.

“Well, you wear a little sock,” Colbert added. “But honest to God, honest to God, I shot it and I was like buck naked for an hour and half in front of the camera.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colbert, will air live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.