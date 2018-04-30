Kim Kardashian's Ex-Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Opens Up About Her 'Insecurity and Anxiety'

Stephanie Sheperd‘s life may look glamorous on social media, but she’s getting candid about the negative feelings she sometimes battles behind-the-lens.

Shepherd, who previously worked as Kim Kardashian West‘s assistant and parted ways with the Kimoji creator last fall, shared a raw post with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

“I fully had a sobbing breakdown last night. Sometimes the pressure gets to me. I may not show it on social media but I def have moments of insecurity and anxiety that make me want to run and hide,” she began the post, which she accompanied alongside a smiling black-and-white photo of herself wearing white panties and a white tank top.



To cope, Shepherd said “one of the best things for me to do when I’m feeling this way is to let myself feel it but not to sulk in it. I seek solace in my amazing friends.”

“Thank you for holding my hand and always having my back,” she said to her supporters. “Then I consciously list everything I am grateful for and it makes whatever I’m upset about feel small.”

She concluded, “So this morning I say: thank you universe for giving me this life and boundless opportunities. It’s not lost on me and I’m doing my best to pay it forward.”

After joining Kardashian West’s team in 2013, Shepherd and the star parted ways late last year after she wanted to transition into a larger role in Kardashian West’s businesses and it didn’t work out, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.” (Shepherd was made COO of Kardashian West Brands last year.)

Although the source said that the duo was no longer talking at the time, they appear to once again be close.

While celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday earlier this month, Kardashian West, 37, shared a video of herself cozying up with Shepherd. In a video posted on the mother of three’s Instagram Story, Kardashian West stood with her arm around Shepherd while the pair cheered on the birthday girl.

Shepherd also extended her support for Kardashian West’s new fragrance launch on Sunday, when she posted a picture of the perfume bottle on social media.

“BAWDY @kkwfragrance,” she wrote about the fragrance bottle, which is miniature mold of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s naked body.

She has since also landed a very impressive follow-up gig — modeling for a new jewelry campaign.

Shepherd is the new face of 8 Other Reasons, a trendy, bohemian jewelry line. She’s starring in its latest campaign for the “Woman” collection, which was inspired by the movement around women empowerment and is meant to represent “strong, independent women everywhere.”