Stephanie Shepherd: Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian's Ex-Assistant Turned Model

Stephanie Shepherd first became Kim Kardsahian West’s assistant in 2013, but a source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE in November that after four years working together, the reality star had opted to professionally part ways with Shepherd.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

The source added that Shepherd is “still friendly with the other sisters but she and Kim aren’t really speaking.” But she at least landed on Kim’s list of friends (and some foes) who received KKW Fragrance Valentine’s Day gifts, posting a photo of hers with a heart emoji.

Now, she pivoted to modeling, scoring a campaign as the face of f 8 Other Reasons, a trendy, bohemian jewelry line — on top of enjoying her status as a full-fledged Instagram influencer.

Here are six things to know about Kim’s former assistant.

KUWTK captured some drama over her employment.

Last season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian told Kim, 37, that Shepherd — who eventually became COO of Kardashian West Brands — wasn’t feeling fulfilled working for her.

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” the eldest Kardashian sister said. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise.”

“I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve,” Kourtney added.

She started her career as a Cleveland Cavaliers dancer.

Years before Shepherd met Kim, she got her start dancing for the Cleveland Cavaliers when she was 18.

“I don’t know what’s most embarrassing about this pic,” she wrote alongside an Instagram throwback photo of her in her uniform.

Before she met Kim, she worked as an assistant for a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

In an interview with Refinery29, Shepherd revealed that after she moved from Cleveland to Los Angeles, she was working part-time at a gym before she met choreographer Mikey Minden, who hired her to work as an assistant for him and his number one client: Erika Girardi.

“When I say I came from a small town, I mean that I would pass cows driving to school. It was country life: bonfires and football games. Our nicest restaurant was Olive Garden. So when I came out here, it was a whole different thing. I had never seen a Range Rover. I hadn’t really traveled, I didn’t know what Givenchy was or how to pronounce it. Mikey and Erika took me under their wing and taught me everything. We traveled the world together. They both opened my eyes to so much, about being a hard-working, meticulous assistant, yes, but also just all the things life can offer,” she said.

She takes responsibility for the marijuana-themed Kimojis.

Back when she was the COO of Kardashian West Brands, Shepherd said that she and Kim used to text constantly about Kimoji ideas.

“Obviously Kim and I text all day every day,” she told Refinery29. “From the second we wake up until we go to bed, so we just bounce off ideas, like, ‘Oh my God this is so funny, let’s make it a Kimoji!’ It’s fun to have an idea and see it brought to life.”

And one of those ideas was marijuana-centric. “Kim doesn’t smoke, but I try to get the weed paraphernalia in there … you know, for the youth,” Shepherd added.

She’s dating Apple Music’s head of content, Larry Jackson.

Shepherd met Larry Jackson — Apple Music’s head of music — a few years before they started dating, back when he used to manage Kanye West. But it wasn’t until their paths crossed at West’s Life of Pablo tour stop in Miami that Shepherd and Jackson got together.

She also said he wasn’t the first one of West’s friends she dated.

“I didn’t date anyone at all for, like, the first two years working with Kim, because there just wasn’t time,” she told Refinery29. “And then I did meet a DJ who worked with Kanye, but it just didn’t work out — we were too busy. But man, that probably sounds so bad. I really should stop dating Kanye’s friends!”

Stephanie Shepherd (left) and Larry Jackson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Although the couple doesn’t share many photos together, they did post a snap of their Halloween costumes, when she dressed like a prom queen and he dressed as a teen wolf.

Shepherd aspires to be like Kris Jenner someday.

Although Shepherd spent a lot of time working for Kim, it’s the famous momager who she hopes to emulate one day.

“Kris Jenner is a f—— G,” she told Refinery29. “The biggest lesson she’s taught me is to not procrastinate. When you want something done, get it done. If you’re a procrastinator, this is not the world for you. If someone tells her no, she has no problem standing her ground and saying, ‘We’re not accepting that, get someone on the phone and make it happen.’ ”

“That woman can literally get on the phone and change the world. And somehow, she juggles all of these kids, all of their careers, and still makes sure that every assistant, every staff member, has a Christmas present, delivered to us by Christmas, with a thoughtful card. And it’s a nice ass Christmas present. That’s the kind of person I aspire to be one day,” she added.