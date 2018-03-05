Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot is back.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Stephanie March will reprise the beloved role as she returns to guest-star in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit this season.

“I am delighted to be on the SVU set again,” says March, 43. “The show is such a meaningful part of my life and I get to see two people I have missed dearly — Mariska Hargitay and Alex Cabot.”

Stephanie March as Alexandra Cabot Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

March starred as Alex Cabot in more than 90 episodes of the crime drama. She will return in an April episode, titled “Sunk Cost Fallacy,” as the search for an abducted woman and her young daughter leads Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) to cross paths with her friend Cabot.

“It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit,” says executive producer Michael Chernuchin. “She is and will always be part of SVU‘s DNA.”

March’s recent TV credits include Bravo’s Odd Mom Out, Pop’s Nightcap and Adult Swim’s Neon Joe Werewolf Hunter. She is also the co-founder of New York City’s Rouge Makeup Salons.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.