Stefon Is Back! Bill Hader's Beloved Character Returns to SNL for St. Patrick's Day

Stefon may have been away from his “Weekend Update” city correspondent duties for a few years, but he’s still up-to-date with all the hottest clubs in the Big Apple.
Former cast member Bill Hader took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode, where he revived his fan-favorite character of Stefon to give viewers the inside scoop all the best spots to party for St. Patrick’s Day — with plenty of character breaks all around.
After giving a recommendation for those “drinking in midtown doing cheap coke off your laundry card,” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che asked for a suggestion more appropriate for the holiday.
“If you’re Irish, or just white and violent, I have the St. Paddy’s place for you,” Hader’s character said. “New York’s hottest Irish club is ‘Off to Church, Mother!’ Located in the clogged heart of the Bronx at the corner of 3,000th Street and Garry Marshall Memorial Drive, this gang-ridden skateboard park was the ceremony spot for Verne Troyer’s 2004 wedding.”
Following his signature description, Stefon continued, “This place has everything: Peeps, TED Talks, Roman J. Israel, Esq. And be sure to hit the dance floor and do a jig with Ireland’s hottest Farrah-cauns — leprechauns that look like Farrah Fawcett. But also, yes, Minister Farrakhan will be there.”
Another special guest dropped by after Stefon asked to consult his lawyer — played by former SNL writer and Stefon co-creator John Mulaney — about proper verbiage while describing a “Human Squatty Potty.” After exchanging whispers, Hader’s character explained it’s putting your feet on two “little people” in order to achieve proper posture while using the toilet.
Stefon also provided an update on his relationship with former “Weekend Update” anchor Seth Meyers, whose flirty relationship turned into a faux marriage.
“On that note, let’s take a closer look at political correctness,” Stefon said in a nod to his “husband’s” late night show.
Che questioned, “Isn’t ‘A Closer Look’ Seth’s thing?”
“Seth and I are versatile,” Stefon replied. “Some nights I do it, and he’s under the desk.”
Fans were thrilled for the return of Hader’s beloved character.
“I actually screamed in my room when they introduced Stefon,” wrote one Twitter user.
Another added, “Fought sleep just to watch Bill Hader as #Stefon.”