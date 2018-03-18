Stefon Is Back! Bill Hader's Beloved Character Returns to SNL for St. Patrick's Day

Stefon may have been away from his “Weekend Update” city correspondent duties for a few years, but he’s still up-to-date with all the hottest clubs in the Big Apple.

Former cast member Bill Hader took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode, where he revived his fan-favorite character of Stefon to give viewers the inside scoop all the best spots to party for St. Patrick’s Day — with plenty of character breaks all around.

After giving a recommendation for those “drinking in midtown doing cheap coke off your laundry card,” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che asked for a suggestion more appropriate for the holiday.

“If you’re Irish, or just white and violent, I have the St. Paddy’s place for you,” Hader’s character said. “New York’s hottest Irish club is ‘Off to Church, Mother!’ Located in the clogged heart of the Bronx at the corner of 3,000th Street and Garry Marshall Memorial Drive, this gang-ridden skateboard park was the ceremony spot for Verne Troyer’s 2004 wedding.”

Following his signature description, Stefon continued, “This place has everything: Peeps, TED Talks, Roman J. Israel, Esq. And be sure to hit the dance floor and do a jig with Ireland’s hottest Farrah-cauns — leprechauns that look like Farrah Fawcett. But also, yes, Minister Farrakhan will be there.”

Bill Hader as Stefon and Colin Jost Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Another special guest dropped by after Stefon asked to consult his lawyer — played by former SNL writer and Stefon co-creator John Mulaney — about proper verbiage while describing a “Human Squatty Potty.” After exchanging whispers, Hader’s character explained it’s putting your feet on two “little people” in order to achieve proper posture while using the toilet.

Stefon also provided an update on his relationship with former “Weekend Update” anchor Seth Meyers, whose flirty relationship turned into a faux marriage.

“On that note, let’s take a closer look at political correctness,” Stefon said in a nod to his “husband’s” late night show.

Che questioned, “Isn’t ‘A Closer Look’ Seth’s thing?”

“Seth and I are versatile,” Stefon replied. “Some nights I do it, and he’s under the desk.”

Bill Hader doesn’t see the final cue cards for Stefon until he’s reading it live, ie why he’s never gotten through one read ever without breaking. Tonight was no different and it was effing hilarious #SNL pic.twitter.com/qvgBFWILjA — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) March 18, 2018

There is just nothing better than Bill Hader losing it as Stefon. #SNL pic.twitter.com/WaGHMGLb9y — Mike Gibbs 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) March 18, 2018

Live reaction of me when John Mulaney CAME ON TV DURING THE STEFON SEGMENT pic.twitter.com/GkMRm84wdm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 18, 2018

Bill Hader as Stefon had me cry-laughing. I can’t! 😂😂😂 #SNL — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 18, 2018

I actually screamed in my room when they introduced Stefon 😭💓 @nbcsnl — Rachel Hirsch (@richfroggy) March 18, 2018

Fought sleep just to watch Bill Hader as #Stefon #SNL pic.twitter.com/oOuaUGpIkx — The Lue Crew (@TheLueCrew) March 18, 2018

