Oprah Winfrey's Longtime Partner Stedman Graham Says She Would 'Absolutely' Run for President

Oprah Winfrey laughed when Seth Meyers used reverse psychology to encourage her to run for president in 2020 (with Tom Hanks on the ticket, no less!) during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards — but almost everyone, including longtime partner Stedman Graham, is in support of the idea.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told the Los Angeles Times. “She would absolutely do it.”

Celebrities and social media users alike rallied behind the idea after Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s ceremony, an honorary award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Her inspiring speech was filled with standing ovations, and it wasn’t hard to imagine the 63-year-old TV personality behind a presidential podium.

“I thought that speech was incredible,” Winfrey’s pal Gayle King told the L.A. Times. “I got goosebumps.”

Even Meryl Streep endorsed Winfrey on the ticket, telling the Washington Post, “She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice.”

Winfrey has shut down rumors of a run for the White House before. She told CBS in October, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me,” echoing a similar sentiment she shared with the Hollywood Reporter in June: “I will never run for public office. That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

Even after the Golden Globes — when “Winfrey 2020” was a trending topic — Bloomberg asked the mogul if she planned to run, to which she responded, “I don’t — I don’t.”

Twitter had a field day, imploring the former talk show host to consider a political future and joking about other Hollywood heavyweights’ reactions.

Joy Reid tweeted a photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who previously said a presidential run was a “real possibility” for him, watching the speech with the caption, “When Oprah is speaking at the Golden Globes and your goals shift to VP…”

John Stamos and Sarah Silverman also tweeted their support.

When Oprah is speaking at the Golden Globes and your goals shift to VP… pic.twitter.com/3ghEVMmCwF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

Oprah 2020!!!!! Best speech of the night!! — Bob Harper (@MyTrainerBob) January 8, 2018

She. Is. Running. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 8, 2018

“It is not lost on me that, at this moment, there is some little girl watching as I become the first Black woman to be given the same award,” Winfrey said in a moving acceptance speech, after recalling her own childhood watching Sidney Poitier become the first Black person to win an Oscar for best actor. “It is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them.”