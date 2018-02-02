Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Station 19 Turns Up the Heat in First Full Trailer

Get ready for a double dose of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday nights as the firefighter-set spin-off Station 19 will soon join the TGIT lineup — and we finally have a first look at the full trailer!

The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 — from captain to newest recruit — as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

Check out first-look photos here and our deep dive with showrunner Stacy McKee here.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, flagship star Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 will have a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, and then will shift to its regular 9 p.m. slot. Scandal will then shift to 10 p.m. for its final run, with a series finale on April 19.