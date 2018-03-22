Jason George: Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Station 19 Is 'Definitely Its Own Thing'

It’s finally here!

In an exclusive video, the cast of Shonda Rhimes’ new series Station 19 introduce the ins and outs of their characters and get candid about the training it took to represent these real-life firefighting superheroes.

“They go and face life and death situations everyday and it also involves the intricacies of that family dynamic inside that station,” says Danielle Savre, who plays Maya Bishop.

The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 as they risk their lives every day to save others. And while there’s plenty of thrilling encounters on the job, the drama off the clock is just as intriguing.

“It will have a wonderful mix of humor, romance and drama in all of the action,” says Barrett Doss, who plays Victoria Hughes.

STATION 19 - "Invisible To Me" - “Station 19,” the latest series from the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 - from captain to newest recruit - as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth) GREY DAMON, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, DANIELLE SAVRE

“Station 19 is the firehouse that’s three blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial,” says Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren. “It’s a show that lives in the Grey’s Anatomy universe, but it’s definitely it’s own thing.”

In order to get into the right state (physically and mentally!), the cast went through a boot camp for two to three days, getting familiar with equipment, training, and what it takes to be a firefighter.

“It’s important to show what these people do and what it takes,” says Okieriete Onaodowan, who portrays Dean Miller.

The ABC series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, flagship star Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 will have a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and then will shift to its regular 9 p.m. slot. Scandal will then shift to 10 p.m. for its final run, with a series finale on April 19.