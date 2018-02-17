Mystery Solved! Stassi Schroeder's New Love Is Advertising Associate Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder may have been coy about who she is dating, but her new love is no longer a secret.

The Vanderpump Rules star is dating Beau Clark, a commercial casting and advertising associate, according to E! News.

Earlier this week, Schroeder confirmed she was in a relationship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

A caller asked the status of her relationship and the reality TV star couldn’t deny that she was taken.

“I am in a relationship right now,” she admitted while beaming, blushing and covering her face with her hands. “I’m bashful right now. I’ve known him for — Kristen [Doute] and Katie [Maloney] introduced us.”

Schroeder spent Valentine’s Day with Clark, who surprised her with a homicidal-themed date which was perfect for the true crime-obsessed reality star.

Sharing photos on her Instagram stories, the star showed off the gory decorations Clark had put up as well as a heart box of chocolates with a knife stapped into it.

“Bloody Valentine’s w/ my hair tracks,” she, who had red hair extensions in, wrote in a caption, along with a red heart emoji.

Cementing their relationship status, the couple wore matching Kinky Boots, the musical, T-shirts.

The new romance comes after Schroeder’s relationship with Patrick Meagher ended — it is currently playing out in season 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

Meagher split with Schroeder in August on their anniversary. She and the radio host dated off and on for four years.

During a past appearance on PEOPLE Now, she talked about loving her life as a single woman.

“I actually didn’t know how independent I was, and that’s been really cool [to discover],” she said. “When you’re just alone all the time, you really do learn that you can handle s—.”