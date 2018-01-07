Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Criticized for Sharing Photo Captioned 'Nazi Chic'

Stassi Schroeder is at the center of controversy after sharing a selfie on social media which she labeled “Nazi Chic.”

In the since-deleted picture, which the 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star shared to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Schroeder offered up succinct descriptors on the outfits that both she and two other friends — castmate Kristen Doute and Rachael O’Brien — were wearing that day, according to E! News.

While she described her two friends’ styles as “Criminal Chic” and “Tupac Chic,” she wrote that her own was “Nazi Chic.”

Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Although Schroeder has not commented publicly on the controversial photo, she did delete the original image and then posted what she dubbed an “appropriate redo” to her Instagram Story. In the updated version she labeled herself as “#Elsa-IndianaJones Chic.”

After Schroeder shared the photo, social media users were quick to criticize the reality star for her actions.

Wrote one Twitter user, “.@stassi what is “chic” about being a Nazi? As a Jew & human on this earth I find this so disgusting & not clever or cute.”

While another urged one of the reality star’s sponsors to drop her: “@BollAndBranch Please end your partnership with Stassi Schroeder.”

@BollAndBranch Please end your partnership with Stassi Schroeder, she’s only using your sheets for her Nazi protests! #dumpstassi — Taylor Gardner (@taylor_justy) January 6, 2018

Maybe stop joking about Nazis? pic.twitter.com/P7jeCrlJgn — Julie (@therealjulesolo) January 6, 2018

@stassi thank you for the picture I will use this next year when anyone wants to know what white privilege is. #dumpstassi #garbagepeople — CathyC (@Cathy_Carman) January 6, 2018

Schroeder had previously generated controversy after she allegedly criticized the #MeToo Campaign during an episode of her podcast in November, after which the reality star got dropped by multiple advertisers.

The 29-year-old issued multiple apologies over her comments, sharing with her followers that she “crossed a line.”

“It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak out anyone else’s experiences,” she added.