Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Dumped on Her Anniversary After She Planned a Celebratory Vacation

Stassi Schroeder’s romantic four-year anniversary vacation with her boyfriend is turning into a girls’ trip after she was dumped on the big day.

Just one day after posting a now-deleted post about her love for her on-again, off-again boyfriend Patrick Meagher, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that he called it quits.

“Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw,” she wrote on social media. “ @ rachaelnobrien you’re coming w me now.”

Schroeder, 29, also posted an image from the Sex and the City movie where Bradshaw lashes out at Mr. Big after he starts to get cold feet on their wedding day. In the film, her honeymoon turns into a trip for the four friends where Bradshaw sulks through most of the vacation.

“@rachaelnobrien, will you accompany me to Mexico, close the shades & feed me oatmeal on the trip I planned?” the reality star captioned the image, recalling a scene from the movie. “If I see any ❤ s—, I may die.”

Schroeder and Meagher split last summer, and she addressed the breakup on her podcast Straight Up with Stassi.

“Because we’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times, it was like: ‘We can’t do this pattern anymore, this routine of breaking up and getting back together every month. I can’t do it. Like, I can’t,’ ” she explained. “And so I have to do something to make this official.”

“I feel like I tweeted it because I deserve and he deserves so much better than this relationship where no one ever knows if we’re together or apart,” the Bravo star added. “We deserve something stable or steady.”

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now, she talked about living her life as single woman.

“I actually didn’t know how independent I was, and that’s been really cool [to discover],” she said. “When you’re just alone all the time, you really do learn that you can handle s—.”