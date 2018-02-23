Warning: This post contains spoilers!

While the romance between The Bachelor Winter Games‘ Stassi Yaramchuk and Luke Pull has been heating up on the small screen, he apparently iced her out behind the scenes.

The Bachelor: Sweden alum says that Pell didn’t put an effort into their relationship when the cameras stopped rolling and will address him on the World Tells All special immediately following the finale of the Olympic-themed spinoff show on Thursday.

“I don’t even have his number,” Yaramchuk tells PEOPLE. “Recently, I heard that he actually broke up with me, but I didn’t even know. I’m shocked.”

Stassi and Luke Paul Hebert/ABC

Yaramchuk and Pell barely talked after the finale, and she says, “It feels like you wake up the next morning like nothing existed. I was like, ‘What? Was I dreaming about it?'”

Though Pell started off Winter Games on a date with Yaramchuk’s fellow Bachelor: Sweden alum Rebecca Karlsson, he quickly bonded with Yaramchuk over their heart conditions, and they became a couple.

“The best talk we had was outside of the house when we were sitting and talking really deeply and I really, truly believed in him and what he was saying,” she says. “It was an amazing moment.”

Despite how things turned out after Winter Games, Yaramchuk is keeping positive and says, “what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.”

“I learned a lesson and I’m thankful for that,” she says. “I became stronger and I hope smarter and I wish the best to Luke as well. I hope he finds his person.”

Plus, she’d love to be America’s Bachelorette someday.

“I’m not scared away,” she says. “Then it will be guys who I can really choose from. It’s a broader option!”

The season finale of The Bachelor Winter Games airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.