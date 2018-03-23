Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon & More Stars Support Teens Against Gun Violence

Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga are all teaming up to support teens who are advocating against gun violence.

The stars are supporting the NAACP Youth & College Division, MTV and other local organizations in sending 17 buses full of teenagers to Washington, D.C. for the student-led protest March For Our Lives on Saturday.

The young people participating in the march were all in some way affected by gun violence and are committed to raising gun awareness and fighting against gun violence.

They’ll be taking 17 buses, which represent the 17 lives taken during the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Jennifer Lopez; Jimmy Fallon Jason Merritt/Getty; Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Other stars involved in supporting the efforts are Yara Shahidi, Nick Cannon, Carmelo Anthony, Pusha T, Halsey, The Roots and Chloe x Halle.

The organizers of March For Our Lives expect a crowd of approximately 500,000 to turn out for the event.

Since the shootings in Parkland, several actors, actresses and singers have advocated for change in gun laws.

Oprah Winfrey, as well as George and Amal Clooney, donated $500,000 to the March For Our Lives. After the Las Vegas mass shooting in October, many stars including Julianne Moore and Emma Stone appeared in an Everytown PSA to encourage people to reach out their representatives about gun regulation laws.

High school student Emma Gonzalez told PEOPLE in February she was focused on the national march.

“Now we don’t really know if we’re going to go back to school,” Gonzalez, 18, told PEOPLE. “After this is over, that’s what we want to do, but I don’t control the school board. I don’t make the decisions.”

“March For Our Lives” is taking place on March 24. For more information go to marchforourlives.com.