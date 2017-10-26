Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Casey Wilson and More Stars Are Reversing Their Shirts for a Good Cause

Reverse your shirt for a good cause!

In honor of October being Rett Syndrome awareness month, stars like Sarah Silverman, Casey Wilson and Jamie Lee Curtis are joining the Rett Syndrome Research Trust’s PSA video and campaign to raise awareness about the fact that the disorder affecting 350,000 girls and women can be reversed.

Judy Greer, Jake Johnson, Skylar Astin, Adam Pally, Paul Scheer, and Angela Kinsey have all posted about the campaign wearing their shirts backward for #ReverseRett. Coldplay, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sarah Hyland all tweeted the PSA video.

Reverse Rett with us today!! Please check out this link http://rettgive.org/reverse #reverserett A post shared by Judy Greer (@missjudygreer) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Every 90 minutes a girl is born with the neurological disorder that is Rett, which is caused by a single gene mutation on the X chromosome and it exclusively occurs in females.

Together we can reverse Rett Syndrome!A devastating neurological disorder affecting girls & women.Let’s #reverserett https://t.co/CTiTf2TMQk pic.twitter.com/j53b8aLKdv — Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) October 25, 2017

Parents featured in the video list the affects of Rett on their young daughters, which includes loss of speech, mobility and ability to use hands. Seizures, scoliosis and feeding therapy are also parts of the diagnosis. The Rett Syndrome Research Trust describes it as “the symptoms of Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy and Anxiety Disorder all happening at once.”

This year I'm Reversing Rett for all the girls, women and children suffering from Rett Syndrome. Join me? rettgive.org/reverserett #reverserett A post shared by jake johnson (@mrjakejohnson) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Lab experiments have proven that symptoms of Rett disappear when the gene mutation is corrected, and with the help of donations, the Rett Syndrome Research Trust can continue its research to reach the finish line.

To join the fight, post #ReverseRett pictures on social media wearing something backwards or donate at Rettgive.org/reverserett.