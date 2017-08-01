The force isn’t always with you.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s Nightcap season 2 finale, J.J. Abrams arrives as the latest guest on the fictional late-night show Nightcap with Jimmy. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens director learns he has a visitor of his own: Mark Hamill, who is hoping to offer Abrams his concept for a new movie with the show’s talent booker (Ali Wentworth).

“I’m sorry,” she tells the actor in the clip. “I forgot to cancel the meeting about our movie pitch.”

Abrams attempts to console a disappointed Hamill, 65, who will reprise his role of Luke Skywalker in December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“Mark, it’s Hollywood. These things happen,” assures Abrams, 51. “Let it go. Trust me.”

In addition to including an opening crawl similar of the beloved sci-fi franchise — and Wentworth’s best droid impression — the finale will feature Rachael Ray and Christie Brinkley as the host’s girlfriend who wants him to leave the late-night show.

Nightcap’s season 2 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Pop.