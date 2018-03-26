Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo

Star Jones is a married woman!

The former panelist on The View tied the knot with her fiancé Ricardo Lugo on a Royal Caribbean cruise Sunday in the Bahamas in front of about 150 of their closest friends, PEOPLE confirms.

Jones and Lugo got engaged last summer. She showed off the sparkler for the first time in June, sharing a photo of herself beaming happily on Instagram.

“There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest,” she captioned the post. “The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now.”

Star Jones and Ricardo Lugo Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

A month later, Jones, 55, went public with the relationship at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York, attending the event with Lugo and his son, Jake.

“This is my family,” she told PEOPLE at the time, introducing the Lugos. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”

In the months since, she hasn’t been shy about showing off their relationship, sharing photos and videos of the two and celebrating Lugo and his son on Father’s Day with a sweet post.

“Happy #fathersday to my prince,” she gushed. “I love you in a place where there is no space or time.”

Jones was previously married to former Wall Street exec Al Reynolds from 2004-08.