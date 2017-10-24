Star Jones Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ricardo Lugo

Wedding bells will soon ring for Star Jones!

The former panelist on The View is engaged to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Jones, 55, went public with the romance at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, New York, last July, attending the event with Lugo and his son, Jake.

“This is my family,” she told PEOPLE, introducing the Lugos. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”

This summer, Jones subtly hinted at her engagement on Instagram, showing off her sparkly ring for the first time in June.

“There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest,” she captioned the post. “The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now.”

In the months that followed, she hasn’t been shy about showing off their relationship, celebrating Lugo on Father’s Day with a sweet post.

“Happy #fathersday to my prince,” she gushed. “I love you in a place where there is no space or time.”

On Monday, the couple stepped out together at the Angel Ball in New York City, with Jones calling it a “perfect night.”

Jones was previously married to former Wall Street exec Al Reynolds from 2004-08.