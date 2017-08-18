Wedding bells are ringing for a second Spouse House couple!

In never before seen footage shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Kelli Jo and Jimmy exchange their vows in a country-themed ceremony — complete with cowboy boots and hay bales — just less than six weeks after meeting on the hit TLC reality romance series.

“I vow to make you laugh and make you happy because I know that’s what you want,” Jimmy, 34, tells his bride in the clip. “I vow to be honest and true to you. So when we’re far apart, when you’re on your trips or I’m at the firehouse, I still vow to make you smile every day.”

Previously this season, Jimmy was scared to propose to Kelli Jo, 33, because his first marriage ended in divorce, and that fear of commitment hurt his relationship with her in the process.

Ultimately, the thought of being without Kelli Jo prompted Jimmy to propose in last week’s episode, and she said, “yes.”

“Who would’ve thought that walking in this house 41 days ago that I would be standing here about to marry my best friend and a man I’m falling more and more in love with every day?” Kelli Jo says in her vows. “I cannot wait to start the next chapter in my life with you. We will do life together and with all of our imperfections, we will do it perfectly.”

Before Kelli Jo and Jimmy are officially pronounced husband and wife though, Kelli Jo has one last surprise for her groom.

As she lifts up the bottom of her wedding dress, it’s revealed that she’s wearing the “superhero” socks that were gifted to Jimmy by his nieces and that he then gave to her as a wedding gift.

Jimmy’s nieces originally gave him the socks when he ran a marathon so that he could say that with them he could do anything he wants. Since he wanted to find a wife at the Spouse House, which puts seven men and seven women under the same roof for eight weeks to help them find “the one,” he brought the socks with him.

Now, it seems, he found his perfect pair.