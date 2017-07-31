Exclusive

Married After 3 Weeks! Inside Spouse House's First Wedding

Two reality contestants got engaged — and married — after less than a month on TLC’s latest social experiment show

By @chiumelo

HUSBAND AND WIFE

Three weeks after moving into the Spouse House home, Danny and Naya got engaged and exchanged vows on April 2. The hit TLC show (produced by Married at First Sight's Kinetic Content) puts seven men and seven women under the same roof for eight weeks to help them find "The One."

FIRST TO WED

Danny and Naya, who posed for a portrait moments after exchanging vows, are the first couple to tie the knot on the show. 

WITH THESE RINGS . . .

After filming wrapped in Los Angeles (they continued to live in the house until the end of production), the newlyweds moved back home to Chicago to start their new life together.

ALL IN THE DETAILS

The wedding was thrown together in three days, and friends and family flew in for the last-minute celebration, a production source tells PEOPLE.

A SON'S BLESSING

Danny met Naya's son, Lance Jr., after he proposed and received his blessing. Danny's parents, however, were upset about the sudden engagement news but eventually welcomed her into the family after the wedding.

SEALED WITH A KISS

According to a source, the couple are still happily married. "Danny is so incredible with Naya's little boy," says the insider. 

Spouse House airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.

