Spencer Pratt Is Back! The Hills Alum Wants to 'Heal You' in New MTV YouTube Series

If you’re looking for a spiritual guide in life, look no further.

Spencer Pratt rose to fame as the ultimate bad boy on MTV’s The Hills — but in recent years, he’s transformed into the social media king of spirituality and healing. And now, he’s letting fans back into his life with a brand new series, premiering Thursday on MTV YouTube.

On Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, the reality star will take his hummingbird and crystals Snapchats to a whole new level. Accompanied by celebrities, musicians and content creators, he’ll explore the world of alternative medicine and healing on his journey to purify his mind, body, and soul.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“A lot of you may remember me from The Hills, but a lot of you may only know me from the greatest Snapchat in the history of the world — I choose that one,” he says in the trailer. “After The Hills ended, I hated who I became, so I set out on a new journey to find love, to heal my mind, body and spirit — and I’m going to bring you along.”

“Here on this new series, we’re going to seek enlightenment, positive energy and new tools that can help myself and you all love ourselves,” he adds. “Sometimes you’ll be like: ‘Is this real? Is he for real?’ I’m for real. We’re all going to just get lit off of light and energy and love.”

Spencer, 34, has been married to his former Hills costar Heidi (Montag) Pratt, 31, for nine years. The couple welcomed their first child, son Gunner Stone, on Oct. 1, 2017.

Spencer Pratt Will Heal You premieres Thursday on MTV YouTube at 4 p.m. ET.