Spencer Pratt on Missing His Shot at Launching the Kardashians: ‘Oh My God, What Could Have Been?’

Spencer Pratt is taking a trip down memory lane — and reminiscing on the Kardashian sisters’ first taste of reality TV.

During a recent episode of the Who? Weekly podcast, the 33-year-old star looked back on his time costarring with Brandon and Brody Jenner on Princes of Malibu and reminisced about the moment Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian got the reality TV bug.

“I recently … was going back and watching the Princes of Malibu to be like, ‘Oh my God, what could have been?’ And you see Kim and Kourtney’s eyes — their first appearance on reality television — you see their eyes just sparkling,” Pratt said of the sisters’ cameo on his show well before they shot to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“That night in Malibu at the pool party, you could just feel, they’re like, ‘This is us.’ ”

He recalled how he and the Jenner brothers brushed off Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner‘s suggestion to have Kim and Kourtney star in their own reality show, saying in hindsight: “Joke’s on us, obviously.”

And while Pratt, who found fame on The Hills, mistakenly didn’t think the Kardashian crew would be successful reality TV stars, he said on the podcast: “They are fascinating creatures of the earth, you’ll never catch me hating on the Kardashians.”

“Especially now that we got the Kylie–Kendall [Jenner] game is just beyond next level. I’m so happy they’re upstaging Kim — as much as I’m not a Kim hater. But I think it’s so humbling for her to watch Kylie just shut down New York streets.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 5 on E!