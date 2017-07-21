And Then There Were Six: Get a Sneak Peek at the Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge Finale

Just when we thought Spartan couldn’t get any more intense.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 finale super teaser for Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, the final six groups — the last of 24 initial teams to start on the competition series — look back on their journey.

“When we’re asked, ‘What is your weakness?’ We don’t have an answer for you,” says team Strike a Pose’s Mack Roesch. “But strengths? The list goes on for days.”

After competing in the semifinals, the top three teams will face off in their toughest race yet, enduring lengthy courses and 15 obstacles in an effort to take home the $250,000 grand prize,

Along with Strike a Pose, the teams boast unique names such as Stunt Junkies, Heart of Texas, Commanding Officers, The Ninjas and the Mathletes.

The groups are made up of competitors from various backgrounds including fitness models, stunt professionals, soldier-athletes and more.

The two-hour season 2 finale of Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.