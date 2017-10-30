Southern Charm‘s resident playboy Shepard “Shep” Rose has it all, except the one thing he says he “can’t seem to find: a relationship.”

The 37-year-old reality star is looking for the woman of his dreams in his new Bravo spin-off series RelationShep — and PEOPLE’s got the first look at what fans can expect to see.

“Behind every great man is a greater woman,” Rose says in the trailer, his biological clock ticking as his dream of being married with two kids by 40 gets slimmer and slimmer. “I think she’s out there. I’ll know it when I see it.”

Since Rose’s search for the “worldly, intellectual, outdoorsy, can-throw-a-beer-back, artistic, free-spirited, lingerie model-with-an astrophysicist-brain type of woman” has come up empty in the bars of Charleston, friends like Cameran Eubanks have helped him take his search a little wider — setting up blind dates for him in cities across the country like Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and New York City.

The most eligible matches from his multi-city tour will be invited back to Charleston, where they’ll get to know Rose on his own turf.

Rose’s producer and “great friend” Sarah will be there along the way to help.

“She’s not going to let me fall back into my old dating patterns,” Rose says in the trailer before hinting that there may be something more going on between the two of them. “And the twist is me and Sarah end up together.”

But Rose has a lot of work to do before he gets there. “I need to learn how to be considerate, how to think of someone else,” he admits.

“I’m so scared of making the wrong decision,” he says later, suggesting the journey to find love is harder than it looks. “It’s terrifying.”

RELATED VIDEO: Will Southern Charm‘s Most Eligible Bachelor Shep Rose Finally Settle Down?!

If the trailer is any indication, Shep meets at least one special someone — though fans will have to wait to find out just who she is.

“My standards are unjustly high. I need to relax a little bit. It’s complicated,” he told PEOPLE in July of his romance. “‘Til death do us part’ is a lot of time. And it’s really a lot of time if it’s a person you don’t absolutely enjoy being around. I choose my friends carefully and my girlfriends, too. I like to surround myself with I can be totally comfortable and happy with and hopefully make them feel that way, too.”

RelationShep premieres Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.