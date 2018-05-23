Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Speaks Out About Ex Thomas Ravenel's Sexual Assault Allegations

Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis is opening up about sexual assault allegations that have been plaguing her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis, who shares two children with Ravenel, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday where Andy Cohen asked her if she had anything to say about the allegations that he had sexually assaulted a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

“Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. And right now my kids are my main focus,” Dennis said.

Her costar, Craig Conover, spoke up as well, saying, “All I know is what I’ve seen in the media, so it really wouldn’t be right for me to say anything at this point. I’m kind of just, I mean, I’m where everyone else is.”

Ravenel and Dennis share daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½.

Two women have publically accused Ravenel of sexual assault including his former nanny, who appeared on the Bravo show.

Earlier this month, real estate agent Ashley Perkins alleged to PEOPLE that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on dating app Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute first date with him on Dec. 25 of that year. Ashley also detailed the allegations on her website last month.

Ashley told PEOPLE her mother – who was not able to comment due to an alleged non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel as part of a $200,000 settlement – was allegedly attacked inside the star’s home.

“He pushes my mom onto the nanny’s bed, grabs her wrist with one hand, then he starts trying to pull her pants off,” Ashley said.

Ashley — who told PEOPLE she did not witness the alleged assault — said her mother “acted very withdrawn” after the date before she confided in her daughter that Ravenel “stuck his penis in my face.” She also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

The second woman to allege the star assaulted her was Dawn, known to fans of the Bravo show as “Nanny Dawn,” who says she reported Ravenel to police on May 7 for allegations of sexual assault.

Detailing the alleged incident, Dawn claims that in January 2015, that Ravenel returned home from an evening with friends and attempted to kiss her.

“I told him ‘this isn’t appropriate. I work for you.’ He then hugged me as an alternative,” she said. “I had baby bottles in my hands, so I couldn’t hug him. It felt like he was putting his weight on me.”

After suggesting Ravenel go upstairs, Dawn said the incident escalated.

“I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear,” she said. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared.”

“I was unsure what to do because Kensie was sleeping very close by,” she continued. “He proceeded to rip my clothes off, and I struggled to redress. I remember how worried I was that I may have to run outside in the January cold without clothes on and in an upscale neighborhood. I lived almost an hour away so I would have to drive home naked.”

Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away from Ravenel, who she said is now being investigated for “first-degree forcible rape.”

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month responding to Ashley’s allegations. He did not respond regarding Dawn’s.

“The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

The production company behind the hit Bravo series announced last week that they are looking into the sexual assault allegations against the 55-year-old reality star.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ravenel, a former South Carolina state treasurer, is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.