Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Slams Sexual Assault Accuser's 'Dubious Motivations'

Southern Charm‘s Thomas Ravenel has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegation levied against him.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become – unfairly – a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins alleged to PEOPLE that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on dating app Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute first date with him on Dec. 25 of that year. Ashley also detailed the allegations on her website last month.

Ashley — who said she did not witness the alleged assault — said her mother “acted very withdrawn” after the date before she confided in her daughter that Ravenel ” ‘stuck his penis in my face.’ ”

She also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

“Her wrists were starting to look bad the next morning. I said, ‘We need to see who we’re dealing with.’ She didn’t want to do anything. She was scared to go to court. I said right now you don’t want to do anything, let me take a picture of your wrist. Let’s get some evidence in case you want to do something,” said Ashley, 29.

On June 1, 2016, Debbie and Ashley participated in mediation. According to Ashley, her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel and received $200,000.

Since the alleged sexual assault occurred nearly two-and-a-half years ago, Debbie and Ashley have moved away from Charleston and are now living in Florida.

Asked about Ravenel’s characterization of her “dubious motivations,” Ashley told PEOPLE, “My motivations are pure. My words are the truth and the truth will prevail.”

” I want to see Thomas Ravenel removed from Bravo and not just because of what he allegedly did to my mother but because of the negative comments he posts on a regular basis,” she said. “Also, the way Thomas treats women on the show Southern Charm is totally disrespectful to women everywhere and promotes an antiquated attitude of the ‘good ole boys’ network and ‘boys will be boy,s which is too commonly accepted. I want to see ot only Thomas removed from the show but for Bravo to apologize to the audience for allowing Thomas to remain on the show with his reckless, threatening, and demeaning attitude to women.”

“I hope by coming forward that I will give strength and hope to other women who may feel that because they are in an inferior position with a man – such as a man with money or power – that they are not powerful,” she added. “These men, such as Thomas Ravenel, are not invincible and they need to be stopped. This attitude of men dominating women must be stopped. The time is indeed up, not only for Thomas Ravenel but for women everywhere. I will fight for women’s rights from this day on and I pray that I live long enough to see a change where this issue is concerned.”

Ravenel, a former politician, shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½ with ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis. He is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.