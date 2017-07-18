Southern Charm's Shep Rose Teases His New Spin-Off RelationShep, Including a Thomas Ravenel Cameo

Southern Charm‘s resident playboy is sharing how he found love in his new spin-off — and with a little help from fellow Charleston bachelor Thomas Ravenel, no less!

On Monday’s second and final part of the Southern Charm season 4 finale, Shep Rose gave fans a glimpse of his upcoming series RelationShep, and PEOPLE has the First Look at the firework- and smooch-filled teaser.

“It was intense,” Rose, 37, admits of filming and traveling all around the country (Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and New York City, to name a few) in order to meet and romance women to whom he was been introduced by his cast mates

In addition to good friend (and mom-to-be!) Cameran Eubanks, 33, Rose tells PEOPLE another one of the Charm-ers who helped him keep his mojo up on the journey to love was Ravenel, 54.

“We had a party down at J.D. Madison’s restaurant and Thomas showed up with a date and I loved introducing him to the girls. I was like, ‘You will not believe this character. There’s nobody else like him on earth.’ I like Thomas for that fact. He’s like a unicorn. Never a dull moment.”

Though Rose can’t share much about the show just yet, he does admit it taught him as much about himself as it did about the women he was wooing.

“My standards are unjustly high. I need to relax a little bit. It’s complicated,” he shares. “‘Til death do us part’ is a lot of time. And it’s really a lot of time if it’s a person you don’t absolutely enjoy being around. I choose my friends carefully and my girlfriends, too. I like to surround myself with I can be totally comfortable and happy with and hopefully make them feel that way, too.”

RelationShep premieres later this year on Bravo.