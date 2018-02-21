Kathryn Dennis Goes Head-to-Head with Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend in Southern Charm Trailer

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has a new girlfriend, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be BFFs with ex Kathryn Dennis, the mother of his children, anytime soon.

The two women go at it in the season 5 trailer for the hit reality show, which returns to Bravo in April.

“I want you to know, you’ve crossed the line. And as a mother, f— you,” Dennis tells Ravenel’s girlfriend Ashley, who met Ravenel — and their daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½ — last May and relocated to Charleston a week later to be with him.

They won’t be the only two in heated battle.

Kathryn Dennis

Craig Conover and ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo are trying to maintain a friendship after their breakup, which doesn’t always go as planned. “You will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be accountable for anything,” she tells him. “You will always deflect. You will always talk over!”

Austen Kroll is having similar problems with Chelsea Meissner, his hairstylist ex-girlfriend who joins the show this season as a full-time cast member. Things get messy when he begins dating her close friend.

Fans will get to see Cameran Eubanks prepare to welcome her first child (daughter Palmer, who she gave birth to with husband Jason Wimerly in November). Longtime pal Whitney Sudler-Smith will be there to help, too, in an embarrassing prenatal class together.

As for Shep Rose, fresh off his failed shot at love on his spinoff Relationshep, he’s left questioning whether romance is in his cards at all.

Missing from the action? Former cast member Landon Clements, who announced in September would be leaving the show after four seasons.

Southern Charm season 5 premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.