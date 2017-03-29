Backstabbing, Cheating Allegations and Strip Golf! See the First Trailer for Southern Charm Savannah

Bravo audiences will soon see inside the “magical” — and drama-filled — world of Savannah!

In a trailer for Bravo’s new reality spin-off Southern Charm Savannah, viewers will meet a whole new cast who are living out their fabulous lives in coastal Georgia.

Audiences can expect to see backstabbing, cheating allegations and strip golf — yes, strip golf — in the upcoming premiere season.

“I think we should play strip golf,” Ashley Borders suggestions on the course with friends. And the clothes come off!

Also in the trailer, Ashley tearfully alleges that she frequently witnesses backstabbing.

“This is so deeply ingrained in this southern society that people smile to your face and then they go talk s— about you,” she says.

But Ashley doesn’t appear to a cast member who strays away from stirring the pot. During a sit-down dinner, she alleges that Catherine Cooper has been cheating on Lyle Mackenzie.

“So I hear that Catherine’s been cheating on you,” Ashley says at the dinner table.

But Catherine isn’t going to stand for it.

“If you’re going to sit here and attack me, I’m going to literally f—ing freak out,” Catherine fights back.

Following in the footsteps of a current Bravo reality series, do we anticipate a table flip?

Also included in the new series are accusations of racism, mother-daughter wedding planning spats and an insider’s look at life in Savannah, which is referred to on the show as “the ugly stepchild of Charleston.”

Southern Charm Savannah premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.