Southern Charm Savannah Sneak Peek! Meet the Man Who Calls His Family the Kennedys of Savannah

Welcome to the upper echelon of Savannah where “if your blood’s not from here, you’re not from here.”

Get ready for a different kind of Southern Charm as the Bravo franchise expands from South Carolina to Georgia for Southern Charm Savannah when the new series premieres Monday evening.



“Folks have said, ‘Y’all are like the Kennedys of Savannah,’ ” W. Nelson Lewis, a recurring guest star who basically is the John F. Kennedy Jr. of Savannah, says in a PEOPLE exclusive look at the new series’ cold open.



Lewis, a media strategist, is a seventh great-grandchild of Declaration of Independence signer Thomas Nelson, Jr., the second governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. In addition, he’s the grandson of late Savannah mayor, entrepreneurial titan and philanthropist J.C. Lewis, Jr. — one of Savannah’s leading figures of the 20th century.

“While Savannah will seduce you with her beautiful trees and Spanish moss, it’s her history that makes her mysterious,” Lewis explains. “The elite in Savannah come from old money, cotton money, sugar money, plantation money.”

The series will follow six lifelong friends — all heirs and socialites — as they set out to make their mark in Savannah’s — a.k.a. “the most haunted city in America” — social world, all while navigating their family legacies, love lives, and personal relationships.

“It’s a small town and while everyone acts polite, everyone knows everything,” explains Catherine Cooper.

Southern Charm Savannah premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

