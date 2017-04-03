Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Leaves Rehab Vowing to Get 'Back on Track' amid Bitter Custody Battle

Kathryn Dennis has had a bumpy road back to Charleston.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s season 4 premiere of Southern Charm, the embattled mother of two makes a surprise call to Craig Conover, her last ally in the Palmetto City, to announce that she’s returning after an extended absence and no shortage of personal drama.

“I’m back in Charleston officially,” says Dennis. “I’m trying to get my life back on track, you know, do the right thing, make the right choices, all that good stuff.”

Dennis has two children — Kensie, 3, and Saint, almost 18 months — with ex and costar Thomas Ravenel, and the relationship they forged on the show’s first season has been marked by explosive outbursts, unexpected reconciliations, a contentious custody battle and accusations running the gamut from cheating to drug abuse.

Despite being one of the few people to have Dennis’ back as the group turned on her during season 3, Conover admits, “I haven’t talked to Kathryn in months. But I mean, look: Kathryn has some issues, she’s dealing with some s— right now. Last I heard she was out in California, a rehab center somewhere.”

He continues, “I’m really, really glad to hear Kathryn done so well, but I’ll be honest: my life’s a lot easier without Kathryn in it because when she’s in it, things get complicated really, really quick.”

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

In season 4, that includes tear-soaked goodbyes to her children, flipping alliances among the residents of Charleston and, of course, rancor with T-Rav over his rumored relationship with Dennis’ rival Landon Clements. Though Dennis is on the road to recovery, it looks like we’ll be the ones who need to buckle up.

Southern Charm season 4 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.