Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Finally Opens Up About Her Mystery Fiancé and Massive Ring

Southern Charm‘s Patricia Altschul is opening up about the mystery man in her life.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from this week’s Southern Charm After Show, Altschul, who has yet to reveal the identity of her fiancé, explains why he does not appear on the show.

“There are certain men in society who hold extremely responsible jobs,” she says. They do not seek the limelight — in fact, they shun it. My beau is one of those.”

The reality star, 77, revealed her engagement in April on the show, but has kept a tight lip about the man who gave her the massive diamond ring.

“I’m a big girl, so I need a big diamond,” she explains in the clip. “There was no ceremony, it was simply delivered to me.”

Altschul’s son Whitney Sudler-Smith also opens up about the man who won his mother’s heart.

“Mom’s mystery gentleman is an established person who works in finance,” says Sudler-Smith. “He wants to save the earth.”

Fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose and Cameron Eubanks also hint that Altschul had known the man for several years before they became romantically involved.

“I think they used to live near each other in New York,” says Eubank. “He’s freakin’ loaded. He ain’t a spring chicken!”

Altschul has been married three times. She was previously married to Sudler-Smith’s father, Lon Smith, for 14 years before they divorced in 1979. She was also married to Edward Fleming from 1989 to 1995 and Arthur Altschul from 1996 to 2002.

During a recent episode of Southern Charm, Altschul joked that she was the only star on the show who is “marriage material.”

“Everything is going great with Mr. C. He gave me this promise ring. Could be bigger?” she said. “Nobody in the group apparently is marriage material but me.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The Charmers unpack the latest Charleston drama every week on new episodes of the Southern Charm After Show, which post at 10 p.m. ET every Thursday on BravoTV.com.