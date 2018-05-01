Southern Charm‘s Naomie Olindo may have a new love in her life.

On Monday, the 25-year-old reality star posted a flirty photo of herself cozying up to a man on Instagram, creating speculation that Olindo may have officially moved on from ex Craig Conover. A rep for Olindo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The man in the photo was tagged as Metul Shah, who appears to be an anesthesiology doctor based in Charleston, South Carolina. In the shot, Olindo is seen smiling with one arm wrapped around Shah as he leans in closer to her.

“Pray 4 him,” Olindo captioned the photo.

While the Bravo star has yet to comment on her relationship status, she recently opened up about her split from Conover after three years of dating, telling the Daily Dish she regrets how she treated her ex on the show.

“Oh my gosh, I think that’s probably my biggest regret,” she said. “It’s funny because now I’m in such a different headspace than I was eight or nine months ago, and so watching back how angry I was all the time, and I’m like, ‘Why did you let this drag out so long? Why didn’t you just get over it and act like a nice human being?’ ”

Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo NBC

After working to mend their relationship on season five of the reality show, the former couple ultimately called it quits before the start of season six, which is currently airing.

“I think it was just a culmination of things that at the end of it, we were just two very different people that couldn’t get along,” she said of their decision to call it quits. “It was sad because we did care about each other.”

Recent episodes have showed Olindo and Conover struggling to move on.

“It’s very weird just to watch back, just the anger, really,” she reflected. “I wish I had been nicer to him because Craig is such a nice person. He’s like a puppy. I wish I hadn’t been such a bitch, but oh well. It is what it is now.”

Southern Charm airs Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.