Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Claps Back at Haters Over Her Nose Job: 'I Feel Really Good'

In the wake of her breakup from costar Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo made a major change: The Southern Charm star got a nose job in February.

“I feel really good about my decision,” Olindo tells PEOPLE.

The 25-year-old had the work done in New York City by Dr. Joshua Zimm, and once she posted her first selfie featuring her new nose, followers began to notice.

“When people started figuring it out, I was very open about it,” Olindo says. “People were so angry and saying they couldn’t believe it. I was so surprised. This is something that is making me happy, just be supportive.”

Olindo in August (left) and February. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Naomi Olindo/Instagram

The Charleston resident feels more confident with her new look and encourages fans to do what makes them comfortable in their skin.

“Everyone’s goal is to be happy with themselves,” she says. “I can’t tell you know many messages and emails I’ve got of people who were like, ‘You know I would never publicly say this, but I wish that I could be as strong as you and get my nose done too. I’m just scared of what people will think.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you scared? Just do what you want to do. It’s not for anyone else but yourself.’ ”

Olindo isn’t the only Bravo star to open up about having cosmetic surgery. Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard documented her breast augmentation on social media in March.

“All of the castmates on Southern Charm have been super supportive; very, very nice,” Olindo continues. “Stassi [Schroeder] has been super supportive. Amanda from Summer House was so kind, because they get it. If somebody from another show reaches out, it’s like an automatic friendship. Everyone has been wonderful really.”

