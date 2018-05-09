Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Says Tourists In Budapest Implored Her to Dump Ex Craig Conover

Being on reality television has of course opened up Naomie Olindo‘s love life up to the speculation of strangers. As her relationship with fellow Southern Charm star (and ex-boyfriend) Craig Conover continues to play out on the Bravo show, fans have been vocal about hoping she moves on.

“I was actually in Budapest last summer and this couple came up to me and they were like, ‘Can you dump him yet? He’s absolutely terrible,’ ” Olindo, who split from Conover in September, tells PEOPLE. “I was like, what in the world?”

While the 25-year-old claims the viewers she encounters are typically “overwhelmingly positive,” Olindo admits, “The only opinions that really matter to me are my friends and family. A stranger’s opinion really doesn’t affect me at all.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Southern Charm’s’ Shep Rose on Kathryn C. Dennis & Thomas Ravenel’s Relationship Status: ‘They Do Not Need to Be Together’

Olindo often forgets that people she’s never met even know about her personal life at all. “The show is a part of my life, but it’s a pretty small part of my life compared to other things that it’s easy for me to just forget about,” she says. “When somebody comes up to me in an airport or something I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, okay.’ ”

It was actually Conover who taught her how to “block certain things out” about life in the spotlight.

“This is something that Craig was really good at; He taught me how to compartmentalize,” she reveals. “So there’s even times where I still forget that a lot of people know a lot of details about my relationship with Craig. I forget all the time because I didn’t think about it that way.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Although she’s happy in a new relationship, Olindo still finds it uncomfortable to see things playing out with Conover on the current season. “All that drama that happened that you see now was filmed so long ago,” Olindo says. “So it’s weird to watch back, because it’s such a different time in my life.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.