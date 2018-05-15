Southern Charm's Kathryn Is Ready to Date Again as Ex Thomas Ravenel Faces Assault Allegations

Kathryn Dennis is single and ready to mingle.

After an on-off relationship with costar and father of her two children Thomas Ravenel, Dennis tells PEOPLE she is “definitely open” to dating.

“But it’s slim pickings in Charleston,” she adds. “I’d love to meet someone who isn’t from here.”

Dennis, 25, has two children with Ravenel, daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½. In 2016, Dennis lost custody and entered rehab after she tested positive for amphetamine, marijuana, crack and/or cocaine and methadone in a drug test.

And while Dennis is now “happier than ever” living a sober lifestyle, she says she still has a hard time meeting new men.

Kathryn Dennis Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“I have like so much baggage with Thomas here,” she says. “I feel like a lot of guys are intimated by me — I’m a 6-foot redhead.”

(Over the past couple of weeks, Ravenel, 55, has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, including the ex-couple’s former nanny.)

When Dennis she does meet her next love interest, the mother of two already has a few desired qualities in mind.

“I’m looking for someone that has enough life experience that I could consider as a father figure for my children,” she says. “The end goal is to get married. Someone more mature, not 55 but definitely older.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kathryn Dennis on Landon Clements Leaving Southern Charm: ‘She Was Not Asked Back’

Most importantly, Dennis says she wants to find someone she can have fun with.

“[I’m looking for] someone who can actually make me laugh and takes life a little less seriously.”