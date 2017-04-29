Southern Charm's Craig Conover Finally Passes the Bar Exam — Read the Cast's Congratulatory Messages!

Since he made his debut on Bravo’s Southern Charm, Craig Conover has been talking about being a lawyer — and now he’s that much closer to becoming a practicing attorney!

The reality star celebrated passing the Bar Exam by popping a bottle of champagne, as seen on his girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s Instagram stories on Friday. “The face of someone who passed the bar,” her caption read in all caps along with a photo of Craig showing off a beaming smile.

Cast mate Shep Rose, who has been very vocal with his concerns about Craig’s law career, was the first to publicly tweet a congratulatory message. “I’ve been in transit all day but I just found out that my friend @C_Conover passed the bar exam. Very happy to hear it; proud of the guy,” Rose wrote with a raised hands emoji.

I've been in transit all day but I just found out that my friend @C_Conover passed the bar exam. Very happy to hear it; proud of the guy 🙌🏼 — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) April 29, 2017

At the season 3 reunion in summer 2016, Conover admitted to Andy Cohen and his cast mates on national television that he failed to take the bar exam because he was ineligible to do so due to not finishing his final paper. Conover’s inability to take the bar has very much become his storyline in past seasons, including the current fourth season.

“I took [the bar] back in February and if I don’t pass this time then I take it again in July and then I’ll find out on Halloween,” Conover told The Daily Dish last week.

“I was happy with my preparation, so I didn’t want to walk out of there and be like, ‘Damn if you just studied for one more week, you would have known that answer.’ … I either destroyed it or I didn’t do very well,” he added.

This week has a been full of happy news for the Southern Charm cast. Cameran Eubanks announced on Wednesday that she was expecting her first child — a girl — with husband Jason Wimberly.

“Times a changin’ y’all! Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!” Eubanks wrote on Instagram. “They say being a Mom is the greatest job in the world and I’m blessed to have the opportunity!” Eubanks, 33, tweeted on Thursday.