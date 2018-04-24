Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks: Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend Ashley Might Be 'the One'

There could be another wedding in Southern Charm‘s future.

Since his split from ex Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel has found love with new girlfriend Ashley Jacobs — and she could be “the one,” according to castmate Cameran Eubanks.

“I think she might be. She moved across the country for him, so I think she might be the one,” Eubanks, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“She’s all in,” Eubanks adds about Jacobs.

Although Eubanks hasn’t had many interactions with Jacobs — “I was pregnant the whole season, so I kind of stayed back,” she shares — the new mom says she her fellow cast members agree that Jacobs is Ravenel’s forever love.

This week, audiences will see Jacobs and Dennis meet for the first time one-to-one on the Bravo series, which Eubanks confirms will include some awkward moments.

“It will give you anxiety to watch,” she says. “I needed a drink.”

In the time since Eubanks became a mother herself —she welcomed daughter Palmer Corrine Wimberly on Nov. 11 — she admits her empathy for mother-of-two Dennis has grown. And when it comes to taking sides, Eubanks supports Dennis.

“I’ve obviously known Kathryn for longer. Being a new mother makes me see Kathryn in a much different light. Like, I feel like I have a lot more empathy for her now, just going through what she’s gone through and being a single mother of two children,” Eubanks tells PEOPLE. “So yeah, I’m definitely more on Team Kat this year.”

Dennis was embroiled in a years-long custody battle with Ravenel, 55, with whom she shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2.

Although the exes don’t see eye-to-eye, Eubanks is hopeful that Dennis — who fans witnessed enter rehab and has since been fully committed to proving her sobriety and commitment to her children — and Ravenel will reconcile.

“I hope so. They have two children, so they will inevitably be in each other’s lives for the rest of their life,” says Eubanks, adding, “so I hope so — I think so.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.