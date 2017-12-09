The strip club which served as Tony Soprano’s stomping ground in The Sopranos‘ has been closed as part of a six year investigation.

While it was known as Bada Bing in the HBO series, the real club is The Satin Dolls in New Jersey and it, along with A.J.’s Gentleman’s Club, have been shuttered by authorities who allege there is “solicitation for prostitution and lewd activity” being conducted on both premises.

The owners also have allegedly failed to account for “large amounts of cash moving in and out of the businesses,” according to a release by the New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino. Those charges are pending.

“Illegal activity was glorified at the ‘Bada Bing’ in the fictional world of Tony Soprano, but it has no place in modern-day New Jersey. It’s time to shut it down,” the attorney general said.

Porrino said members of the Cardinalle family, including the owner, Anthony, continued to run the Satin Dolls club, as well as the A.J.’s Gentleman’s Club in Secaucus, N.J., despite being barred from doing so.

“The Cardinalles may have wanted to keep the business in the family, but that’s not how it works. Their continued flouting of Alcoholic Beverage Control laws cannot and will not be tolerated,” Porrino said.

They were ordered to stop live entertainment this month and to sell their liquor licenses by Jan. 3.

The Cardinalles have been under investigation for six years, according to the attorney general.

In 1995, Anthony pled guilty to federal income tax evasion for failing to report cash payments from his clubs. In 2013, he pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit extortion.

The Sopranos ran for six seasons on HBO from 1997 to 2007. The Satin Dolls was frequently featured on the show as the Bada Bing club.

After James Gandolfini’s death in 2013, the marquee outside of the club had a tribute to the actor: “Thank you, Jimmy. Farewell boss.”